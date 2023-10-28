Stem (NYSE:STEM) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STEM. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Stem from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stem from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Stem from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Stem in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Stem from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stem presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.70.

NYSE STEM opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.13. Stem has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Stem had a negative return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $92.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.19 million. Research analysts expect that Stem will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Alan Russo sold 13,427 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $87,275.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 139,594 shares in the company, valued at $907,361. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David S. Buzby bought 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $298,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 620,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,827.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Alan Russo sold 13,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $87,275.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 139,594 shares in the company, valued at $907,361. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stem by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,631,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,838,000 after purchasing an additional 350,707 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Stem by 33.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,632,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,438 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Stem by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,569,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,049 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Stem by 87.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,295,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Stem by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,280,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,766,000 after purchasing an additional 185,211 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

