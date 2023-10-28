Stifel Nicolaus Lowers PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$27.25

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$27.50 to C$27.25 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSK. National Bankshares boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. CIBC boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.50 to C$28.50 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$26.73.

Shares of TSE:PSK opened at C$24.10 on Tuesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$19.55 and a 12-month high of C$26.90. The stock has a market cap of C$5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$25.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips bought 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$24.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,979.00. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.

