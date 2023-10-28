Stifel Nicolaus Trims Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Target Price to C$10.00

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.75 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. CIBC dropped their price target on Tidewater Renewables from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Tidewater Renewables from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Tidewater Renewables from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Shares of LCFS opened at C$7.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$255.61 million, a PE ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.25, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. Tidewater Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$6.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.26.

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, and others industries.

