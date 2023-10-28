StockNews.com Lowers L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LHX. Citigroup initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a hold rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded L3Harris Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $225.00.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $170.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $250.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

In other news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 23.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

