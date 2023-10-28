StockNews.com Lowers Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.40.

Match Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. Match Group has a twelve month low of $30.73 and a twelve month high of $54.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average is $40.09. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.55 million. Match Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 121.94%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Match Group will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $400,237.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,483.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 10,235 shares of company stock worth $466,258 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Match Group by 92,835.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 51,938,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,632,000 after buying an additional 51,882,742 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 107,412.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,604,000 after buying an additional 23,709,043 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,720,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,967,000 after buying an additional 4,643,693 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,129,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,412,000 after buying an additional 1,889,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

