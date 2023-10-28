Strive Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:STXK) Short Interest Update

Strive Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:STXK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the September 30th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strive Small-Cap ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Strive Small-Cap ETF stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Strive Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:STXK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 4.86% of Strive Small-Cap ETF worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Strive Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of STXK stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,074. Strive Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $28.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.78.

Strive Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

About Strive Small-Cap ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th were paid a $0.0789 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%.

The Strive Small-Cap ETF (STXK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US 2000 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the 600 smallest US companies in the Bloomberg US 1500 Index. STXK was launched on Nov 11, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

