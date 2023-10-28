Strive Total Return Bond ETF (STXT) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on October 31st

Strive Total Return Bond ETF (NASDAQ:STXT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0878 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th.

Strive Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of STXT opened at $19.25 on Friday. Strive Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $20.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.69.

