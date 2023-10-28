Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $93.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Structure Therapeutics traded as high as $70.35 and last traded at $70.22, with a volume of 219997 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.61.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GPCR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JMP Securities began coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $40.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $46.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Structure Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPCR. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $4,044,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,046,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,724,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.03.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

