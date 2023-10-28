Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $16.98, with a volume of 49092 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 93.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suburban Propane Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday.

Suburban Propane Partners Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.13.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $278.63 million during the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 16.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $64,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,593.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Suburban Propane Partners

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 104,015.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,827,339 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,014,439,000 after acquiring an additional 66,763,153 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $20,323,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 2,343.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 717,007 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 687,658 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 70.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,483 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after acquiring an additional 244,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 4,041.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 235,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 229,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying in the residential and commercial markets; for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces as a cutting gas to the industrial customers; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets.

See Also

