Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:SHGKY) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:SHGKY – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 516 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54.

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.0613 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st.

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited Company Profile

Sun Hung Kai & Co Limited, an investment holding company, provides financial services in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Consumer Finance, Private Credit, Mortgage Loans, Investment Management, and Group Management and Support segments. It offers unsecured loan to individuals and businesses through branches and online platforms; funding solutions to corporates, investment funds, and high net worth individuals; and first mortgage and second mortgage loans to property owners, as well as customized financing solutions to property investors.

