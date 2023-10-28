Supremex (TSE:SXP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.14

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.14 and last traded at C$4.30, with a volume of 25464 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark downgraded Supremex from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Supremex alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SXP

Supremex Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$109.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.38.

Supremex (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Supremex had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of C$71.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$76.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Supremex Inc. will post 0.953125 EPS for the current year.

Supremex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Supremex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.73%.

Supremex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Supremex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supremex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.