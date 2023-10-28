Supremex (TSE:SXP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.14

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.14 and last traded at C$4.30, with a volume of 25464 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.34.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Cormark downgraded Supremex from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.
Supremex Price Performance
Supremex (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Supremex had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of C$71.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$76.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Supremex Inc. will post 0.953125 EPS for the current year.
Supremex Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Supremex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.73%.
Supremex Company Profile
Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.
