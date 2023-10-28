Susquehanna Lowers MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target to $30.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MXL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of MaxLinear from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of MaxLinear from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.36.

MaxLinear Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.02. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -373.00 and a beta of 1.85.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $183.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.03 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 16.10% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC grew its position in MaxLinear by 712.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in MaxLinear by 44,100.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in MaxLinear by 189.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

