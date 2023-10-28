Susquehanna Trims Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Target Price to $95.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.38.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $70.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.49 and its 200-day moving average is $86.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.75. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $48.03 and a 1 year high of $98.30. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $190.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,518,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,386,982.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 21,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $2,008,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,518,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,386,982.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,184 shares of company stock valued at $11,698,010 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $6,647,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

