Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded Sweetgreen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Sweetgreen from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Shares of NYSE SG opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.04. Sweetgreen has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $152.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.99 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 30.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sweetgreen will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Sweetgreen news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,848,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 96,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $1,345,274.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,706,586. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $54,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,848,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 251,394 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,354. Insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Sweetgreen by 394.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Sweetgreen in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Sweetgreen in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

