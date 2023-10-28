TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Sees Large Volume Increase After Strong Earnings

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 3,503,192 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 7,187,168 shares.The stock last traded at $9.39 and had previously closed at $10.23.

The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $411.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.91 million. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 8.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TAL Education Group from $5.40 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.60 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.77.

Institutional Trading of TAL Education Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 353,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,070,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,681,000 after purchasing an additional 143,583 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 345,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 81,475 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. 37.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Trading Down 4.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.89.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

