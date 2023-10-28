TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the September 30th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 499,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

SNX stock opened at $90.14 on Friday. TD SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $86.30 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.31.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 1.45%. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total transaction of $1,483,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,150 shares in the company, valued at $16,137,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $106,133.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,992,094.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total value of $1,483,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,137,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,239,990 shares of company stock valued at $118,580,267. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 31.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 202.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 35,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.27.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

