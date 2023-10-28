TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TechnipFMC Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $21.61 on Friday. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average of $17.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TechnipFMC by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,933,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,998 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 87.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,869,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $330,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287,344 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 54.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,579,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $159,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,999,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,135,000 after acquiring an additional 290,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in TechnipFMC by 63.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010,687 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

