Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE) Short Interest Down 16.7% in October

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TETE opened at $11.45 on Friday. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

About Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

