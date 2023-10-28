Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.19

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.19 and last traded at $48.16, with a volume of 200423 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Teekay Tankers Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $370.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.67 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 46.25%. Teekay Tankers's revenue was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Teekay Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Teekay Tankers by 104.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 487,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,618,000 after buying an additional 248,750 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth $537,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Teekay Tankers by 20.3% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Teekay Tankers by 72.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth $5,920,000. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Further Reading

