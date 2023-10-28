Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.19

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.19 and last traded at $48.16, with a volume of 200423 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.38.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TNK
Teekay Tankers Trading Up 1.0 %
Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $370.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.67 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 46.25%. Teekay Tankers’s revenue was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Teekay Tankers Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Teekay Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is 6.45%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teekay Tankers
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Teekay Tankers by 104.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 487,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,618,000 after buying an additional 248,750 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth $537,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Teekay Tankers by 20.3% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Teekay Tankers by 72.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth $5,920,000. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.
Teekay Tankers Company Profile
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.
