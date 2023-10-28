Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $455.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

TDY has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $423.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $503.86.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $370.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $406.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.36. Teledyne Technologies has a 12-month low of $367.73 and a 12-month high of $448.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jane Cecile Sherburne sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total transaction of $813,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,641.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Jane Cecile Sherburne sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total value of $813,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,641.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total transaction of $155,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,646 shares of company stock valued at $25,717,295 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

