TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Cut to C$26.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

T has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Securities cut their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$28.25.

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of TELUS stock opened at C$22.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.24. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$21.16 and a 1-year high of C$29.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.69.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.04). TELUS had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of C$4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.165272 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.364 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.83%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

