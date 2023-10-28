Terex (NYSE:TEX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx $7.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $5.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.13 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Terex from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.67.

Shares of NYSE TEX traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,866,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,288. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.64 and a 200-day moving average of $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.67. Terex has a 12-month low of $35.89 and a 12-month high of $65.64.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 36.93%. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Terex will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Terex’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 2nd quarter worth $2,576,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,421,000 after acquiring an additional 17,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,297,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

