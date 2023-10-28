Terex (NYSE:TEX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Terex had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 36.93%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Terex updated its FY23 guidance to approx $7.05 EPS.

Terex Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of Terex stock opened at $43.84 on Friday. Terex has a 1 year low of $35.89 and a 1 year high of $65.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.63.

Terex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Terex by 17.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 23,093 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

