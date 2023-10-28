Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $238.28.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at $16,097,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,065 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,695 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $207.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $658.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.66, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.16.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

