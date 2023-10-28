Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Short Interest Down 18.2% in October

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Texas Community Bancshares Stock Down 1.2 %

Texas Community Bancshares stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.55. The stock had a trading volume of 11,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Texas Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.07.

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.16 million for the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.57%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Texas Community Bancshares

In other Texas Community Bancshares news, SVP Kraig Yarbrough sold 10,249 shares of Texas Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $125,550.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,808.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,314 shares of company stock worth $16,275 and have sold 15,302 shares worth $188,053. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBS. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Community Bancshares by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 67,272 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Texas Community Bancshares by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Community Bancshares by 3.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

