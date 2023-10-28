Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the September 30th total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 916,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of TXRH opened at $97.71 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $90.38 and a 12 month high of $118.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXRH. Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total transaction of $217,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,564. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60,364 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

