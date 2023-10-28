Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys 17,265 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,626,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,265 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 2.0% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned about 0.07% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $42,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

EPD stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average is $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 80.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on EPD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Enterprise Products Partners

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.