Texas Yale Capital Corp. Cuts Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,051,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,907 shares during the period. Energy Transfer comprises approximately 0.6% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $13,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth $273,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 133.3% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,313,055 shares in the company, valued at $17,069,715. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,313,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,069,715. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,950,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 64,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,520,201. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,010,000 shares of company stock worth $26,149,000. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

ET stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $14.15. The company has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 104.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Energy Transfer

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.