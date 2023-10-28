Texas Yale Capital Corp. Cuts Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9,912.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 78,769,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,327,125,000 after purchasing an additional 77,982,655 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,902,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,897,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,899 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108,945.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $85.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.53. The firm has a market cap of $445.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 41.42%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.4724 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 26.44%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

