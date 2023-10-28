Texas Yale Capital Corp. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $6,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $613,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $311,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 291,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 170,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,620,000 after acquiring an additional 15,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $99.47 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $94.81 and a 1 year high of $116.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.60.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.