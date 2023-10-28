Texas Yale Capital Corp. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 220,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $433,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crane Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 43,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $195.66 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $195.16 and a twelve month high of $229.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.77 and its 200 day moving average is $213.41. The company has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

