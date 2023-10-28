Texas Yale Capital Corp. Grows Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Essential Utilities by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WTRG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,363,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,386. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $49.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.07 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.3071 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 69.89%.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.