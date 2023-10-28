Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $2.81 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.51. 2,120,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,699. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.35. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $157.65.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

