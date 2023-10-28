Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $2.86 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,604 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $81,000. United Bank boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.53. 1,202,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,189. The company has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.24. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.