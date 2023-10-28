Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,893 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

T stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,849,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,452,804. The stock has a market cap of $105.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.59. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -72.08%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

