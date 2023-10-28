Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $4.81 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,618 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Members Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,454,000 after acquiring an additional 117,764 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,709,000 after acquiring an additional 33,319 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,125,000. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $131.82 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.64 and a 200-day moving average of $140.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

