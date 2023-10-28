Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $9.14 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 0.4% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $289.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $319.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The company has a market capitalization of $95.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.