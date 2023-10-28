Texas Yale Capital Corp. Lowers Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.67.

McDonald's Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $255.76 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.29.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,860 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

