Texas Yale Capital Corp. Reduces Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 346.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.46.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO opened at $39.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.37. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.84%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.