Texas Yale Capital Corp. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.5% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $20,638,800,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

VBR opened at $149.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.94 and a 12 month high of $178.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.57.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

