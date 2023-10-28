Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 111 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 907,655 shares of company stock worth $21,078,714,805. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $640.00 to $673.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.83.

LLY stock opened at $560.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $568.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.95. The company has a market capitalization of $531.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.95, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

