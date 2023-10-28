Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 1,125 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 197.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the first quarter worth $26,715,061,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 152.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TC Energy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. National Bank Financial raised TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

Shares of NYSE TRP traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.83. 4,763,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,536,135. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $49.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.83.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

