Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 1,200 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,601,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,877,000 after buying an additional 37,620 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,388,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,259,000 after purchasing an additional 55,908 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,329,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,155,000 after purchasing an additional 782,182 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,919,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,827,000 after purchasing an additional 85,970 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VUSB traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $49.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,057,919 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

