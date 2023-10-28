Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 15,004 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,004 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,211.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.08. 2,075,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,024. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.