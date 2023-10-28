Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 1,988 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises approximately 0.6% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $12,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 33,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX opened at $89.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $116.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 132.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $72,241,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,381,651 shares of company stock worth $198,022,087 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.