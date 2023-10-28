Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 321 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,569,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,710,394,000 after purchasing an additional 185,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,131,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,979,148,000 after purchasing an additional 96,038 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 10,020,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,161,000 after purchasing an additional 26,148 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,170,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,925,000 after buying an additional 176,565 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,100,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,734,000 after buying an additional 715,291 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLR traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.35. 3,383,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,970. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.89. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $133.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.04%.

DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

