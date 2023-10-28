Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 34,847 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,847 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 0.5% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 2.4 %

UPS stock opened at $134.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.84 and a 200-day moving average of $171.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

