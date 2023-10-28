Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 35 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,633 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,765 shares of company stock worth $5,441,703. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.8 %

COST stock opened at $543.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $577.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $555.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $534.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.