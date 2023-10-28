Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 3,552 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,036,000 after buying an additional 349,828,978 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,188,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,951,000 after buying an additional 194,936 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,688,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,414,000 after buying an additional 38,231 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,941,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,606,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $124.27 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $147.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

