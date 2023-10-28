Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 367 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Trade Desk makes up about 0.5% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $9,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 61.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471,935 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $100,508,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 81.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,638,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,700 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,853,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $107,067.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,339.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $107,067.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,339.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $236,381.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,255.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,397 shares of company stock valued at $27,833,759 in the last 90 days. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
TTD opened at $66.86 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $91.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 257.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.30.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $464.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.21 million. As a group, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
