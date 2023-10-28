Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 367 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Trade Desk makes up about 0.5% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $9,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 61.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471,935 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $100,508,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 81.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,638,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,700 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,853,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $107,067.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,339.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $107,067.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,339.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $236,381.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,255.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,397 shares of company stock valued at $27,833,759 in the last 90 days. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.36.

Trade Desk Trading Up 1.0 %

TTD opened at $66.86 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $91.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 257.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.30.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $464.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.21 million. As a group, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

